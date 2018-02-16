39-year-old man reported missing from Northwest Side

A 39-year-old man was reported missing Friday from the Ravenswood Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Timothy Pohner was last seen Thursday and was missing from the 4600 block of North Campbell, according to Chicago Police.

Pohner is described as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown, hooded Cabela’s sweatshirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.