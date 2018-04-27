39-year-old man shot to death in Gresham: police

A 39-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side, police said.

The man was standing on the sidewalk about 4:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Marshfield when a van pulled alongside him and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.