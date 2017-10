39-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone fired shots from a vehicle as it drove by about 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Laflin and struck the 39-year-old multiple times, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.