39-year-old woman reported missing from Hanson Park

Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Kelly Weteska was last seen Friday in the 5600 block of West Grand, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Weteska is described as a 5-foot-3, 160-pound white woman with brown eyes and hair and a light complexion, police said. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her left ankle and an “L” tattoo on her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hooded sweatshirt underneath a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes, police said.

Anyone with information about Weteska’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-6233.