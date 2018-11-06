Dan Lipinski wins 3rd District U.S. Congressional seat

Dan Lipinski has won the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challengers Arthur J. Jones, Justin Hanson and Kenneth Yerkes according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

The Sun-Times endorsed Lipinski for the 3rd District Congressional seat, saying “his more conservative views on social issues — including his opposition to a woman’s right to have an abortion — were not necessarily out of step with his heavily blue-collar, Southwest Side and suburban district.”

Democrat Lipinski is on his seventh term as a U.S. Congressman. Before that, he was part of the congressional staff and a university professor. He said he wants to improve the everyday life of constituents, especially middle-class families. He’s also the most senior member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and serves on the Committee on Science and Technology where he sits on two subcommittees, Research and Science Education, and Technology and Innovation.

Arthur J. Jones is the Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District race. He is a Holocaust denier and activist anti-Semite, who has been supported building the border wall and getting rid of sanctuary cities. The 70-year-old candidate is a former insurance salesman. Federal election records show Jones hasn’t raised any money for his campaign.

Justin Hanson is running as a write-in candidate who’s been in involved in politics, in positions including commissioner, Lyons Township Community Advisory Council Member, Former Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney and Civil Actions Bureau. He currently works as an attorney.

Another write-in candidate, Kenneth Yerkes, has worked as a dentist and high school teacher. He said he wants to expand the middle class and stop illegal immigration.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.