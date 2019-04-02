3rd man is found guilty of kidnapping, robbing woman in Frankfort Square

A man is facing up to 45 years in prison after a judge found him guilty of carjacking, kidnapping and robbing a 69-year-old woman in southwest suburban Frankfort Square.

Dorian Yamini, 27, of Richton Park, was convicted Tuesday of four felony counts including kidnapping using a firearm, vehicular hijacking using a firearm, armed robbery and vehicular hijacking of a person over 60, the Will County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Yamini allegedly worked with two other men, Chavell Anderson and Aaron Anderson, in the March 4, 2013 incident, prosecutors said.

The woman was returning home in the 8200 block of Chestnut Court when Aaron Anderson approached her and implied he had a gun, prosecutors said.

He and Chavell Anderson tried to force her into the truck of their vehicle, but allowed her to sit in the rear seat after she pleaded with them, prosecutors said.

Yamini and Chavell Anderson drove off with the woman in the trunk while Aaron Anderson stole her car, prosecutors said. They drove to a bank and allegedly used the woman’s cards to withdraw money.

They released her unharmed just before midnight in County Club Hills, where she walked to a gas station and called police, prosecutors said. Her car was found abandoned at an ramp to I-57 in the same town.

A few weeks later, Yamini was arrested with Aaron Anderson after a high-speed chase in a rental car in Texas, prosecutors said. Chavell Anderson was arrested shortly after the kidnapping.

Chavell Anderson and Aaron Anderson pleaded guilty in 2015 and 2017 respectively, prosecutors said. They received lighter sentences in exchange for testifying again Yamini.

Yamini may face between 21 and 45 years in prison, prosecutors said. His sentencing date is June 5.