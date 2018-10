Man seriously injured after falling on 3rd rail at downtown L station

A man was seriously injured Sunday night when made contact with the electrified rail at a Loop subway station.

About 10:40 p.m., the 43-year-old fell on the tracks at the Red Line’s State/Lake station and struck the 3rd rail, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Details about the circumstances of the incident were not released by the police or fire department.