3rd suspect in fatal Dolton gas station shooting arrested in Indiana

The third man wanted in connection with a deadly armed robbery last year at a Dolton gas station was arrested Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Eric Brewer, 45, was taken into custody about 6 a.m. at a home on 14th Street in Gary, Indiana, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. He was arrested by the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and turned over to local police.

Brewer was wanted in connection with the shooting of two gas station employees during a robbery Dec. 28, according to Dolton police.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Julian Upshaw and 45-year-old Derrick Fils, were previously arrested and charged with the shooting and robbery.

Upshaw got out of a Chevrolet Silverado about 11 a.m. and walked into the family-owned On the Go gas station at 733 E. 142nd St., according to Cook County prosecutors.

Once inside, he shot 19-year-old Arshad Vahora in the head and chest and a 55-year-old man in the torso and shoulder, prosecutors said. Upshaw was seen on surveillance shooting both men before he walked out of the gas station and into a white Chrysler.

Vahora, who officers found lying in a pool of blood, was pronounced dead on the scene, prosecutors and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The older man was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was expected to survive.

Officers found Upshaw on Saturday in Robbins — more than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest — and took him into custody, prosecutors said.

Upshaw, of Dolton, was denied bail on Sunday. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Fils had turned himself in Jan. 26 on an arrest warrant, prosecutors said. Fils, who had bought lottery tickets at the gas station three separate times before the shooting, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He was being held with no bail until his next court appearance on Friday.