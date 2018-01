4-alarm fire reported at water park resort near Starved Rock

Crews were battling an extra-alarm fire Tuesday morning at a resort near Starved Rock State Park.

The four-alarm blaze was first reported at 5:29 a.m. at Grizzly Jack’s Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Illinois Route 178 in Utica, according to the Utica Fire Protection District. The hotel and water park resort is less than a mile from Starved Rock State Park.

Firefighters remained at the scene battling the blaze as of 8:20 a.m., fire officials said. Further details were not immediately available.