4 armed carjackings reported in North Side: police

Police were warning North Siders about a slew of armed carjackings this month in the Wrightwood Neighbors, Lake View, Wrigleyville and Lake View East neighborhoods.

A ride-share or delivery driver was targeted in all but one incident, according to Chicago police. During the hijackings, at least one carjacker would point a handgun at the driver, who was either sitting inside or had just exited the vehicle.

The suspects, ranging from one to three males, would demand the driver’s keys, sometimes ordering the victim out of the vehicle, police said.

The first of the four incidents began the evening of Dec. 21, when a 24-year-old man was carjacked at 6:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West Schubert.

The same thing happened at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 1100 block of West Barry to a 43-year-old man who was a ride-share driver.

Another ride-share driver, a 41-year-old woman, was carjacked at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 3700 block of North Wilton.

Lastly, a 61-year-old man delivering pizza at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 500 block of 500 block of West Aldine was carjacked.

Anyone with information on the crimes was asked to call Area North police at (312) 744-8263.