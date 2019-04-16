4 arrested in police pursuit following shots fired incident

Four people are in custody following a car pursuit with Chicago police that ended on the Near West Side.

Officers on patrol in Douglas on the South Side witnessed gunshots just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said. They saw a gray Chevy Malibu with four people inside leaving the scene and followed it onto Lake Shore Drive, when they learned that the car had been reported stolen earlier Monday.

The car continued onto westbound Interstate 90/94 and someone inside tossed a handgun out of the vehicle, police said. Officers activated their sirens and pursued the car as it exited the expressway onto the 1200 block of South Ruble Street, where it crashed into two parked vehicles.

Following verbal commands to exit the vehicle, a male in the front passenger seat got out with a gun in his hand before dropping it onto the floor of the car, police said. All four people in the car were arrested.

No one was reported injured, police said. Charges are pending.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.