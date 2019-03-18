4 burglaries reported in Austin: police

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on Tuesday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police are warning residents in Austin on the West Side after a series of burglaries to commercial buildings were reported over the last few weeks.

In each, the suspect entered the businesses through a vent, a window or the ceiling and stole cash and other items from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries reported:

At 3:31 a.m. on March 2 in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue

At 2:47 a.m. on March 3 in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue

Between 4:40 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 5 in the 500 block of North Laramie Avenue

At 3 a.m. on March 17 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue

Police said the suspect wears a mask, gloves and appears to be working alone.

Area North detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-744-8263.