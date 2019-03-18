4 burglaries reported in Austin: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are warning residents in Austin on the West Side after a series of burglaries to commercial buildings were reported over the last few weeks.
In each, the suspect entered the businesses through a vent, a window or the ceiling and stole cash and other items from inside, Chicago police said.
The burglaries reported:
- At 3:31 a.m. on March 2 in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue
- At 2:47 a.m. on March 3 in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue
- Between 4:40 a.m. and 6 a.m. on March 5 in the 500 block of North Laramie Avenue
- At 3 a.m. on March 17 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue
Police said the suspect wears a mask, gloves and appears to be working alone.
Area North detectives ask anyone with information to call 312-744-8263.