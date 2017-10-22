4 car thefts reported in Back of the Yards

Police are warning Back of the Yards residents about motor vehicle thefts that happened in the last month in the South Side neighborhood.

In some of the thefts, the keys were left in the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

About 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 4600 block of South Marshfield;

Between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 4100 block of South Ashland;

Between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 4300 block of South Ashland; and

Between 8 a.m. Oct. 16 and noon Oct. 17 in the 4100 block of South Ashland.

Anyone with information on the thefts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.