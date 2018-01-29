4 charged after shots fired at police, crash in Gresham

Four men are facing felony charges after shots were fired at officers Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Sangamon, Chicago Police said. No injuries were reported.

Police did not say whether officers returned fire.

The men were also involved in a crash involving two vehicles near 80th and Green streets, police said.

Deshawn Sharp, 24, of the Gresham neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and attempted armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Antoine Jones, 20, of Harvey, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and attempted armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Joshua Houston, 22, of Calumet Park, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and attempted armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Sharp, Jones and Houston are being held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. They are all scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

Brandon Jackson, 26, of the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of manufacture or delivery of cannabis and possession of narcotics, as well as a misdemeanor count of manufacture or delivery on cannabis, police said.

Jackson is being held at Cook County Jail on $50,000 bond awaiting a Feb. 13 court date, the sheriff’s office said.