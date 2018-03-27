4 charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Morgan Park

Two men and two teenage boys were charged with an armed carjacking early Monday in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.

A 43-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle about midnight in the 1000 block of West 115th Street when four people walked up, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects – 20-year-old Darius Toran, 20-year-old Mekial Moore, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy – then got into the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s purse and cellphone before driving away, police said.

They were arrested a short time later after a foot pursuit by Calumet District officers, police said. All four suspects were charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Moore, who lives in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, was also charged with manufacture or delivery of marijuana between 30 and 500 grams, police said. The 16-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 years old.

Moore and Toran, who lives in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, were both expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday, police said.