Two men and two teenage boys were charged with an armed carjacking early Monday in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.
A 43-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle about midnight in the 1000 block of West 115th Street when four people walked up, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her vehicle, according to Chicago Police.
The suspects – 20-year-old Darius Toran, 20-year-old Mekial Moore, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy – then got into the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s purse and cellphone before driving away, police said.
They were arrested a short time later after a foot pursuit by Calumet District officers, police said. All four suspects were charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.
Moore, who lives in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, was also charged with manufacture or delivery of marijuana between 30 and 500 grams, police said. The 16-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 years old.
Moore and Toran, who lives in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, were both expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday, police said.