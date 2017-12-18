4 charged with murder in shooting at parking lot in Waukegan

Four men are facing a charge of murder in connection with a the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man a week ago in a north suburban Walmart parking lot.

Octavis Jones, 21, of Waukegan, and Shajuan Garrett, 18, of Zion, were charged with first-degree murder, according to Waukegan police. Bail for both men was set at $3 million at a court appearance Friday.

Gerard Wade, 22, of North Chicago, also faces a charge of first-degree murder and was ordered held in lieu of $5 million bail at a hearing Saturday, police said.

All three men were being held at the Lake County Jail.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 23-year-old Jovan DuBose, of Park City, dead of a gunshot wound in the park lot of a Walmart store in the 3900 block of Fountain Square, police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

Police said the shooting was believed to be related to an illegal drug sale.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for a fourth man, Rashaan Wade, 20, of Waukegan, on a charge of first-degree murder, police said.

The case remained under investigation and police would not discuss how the men charged were involved in the shooting, according to Waukegan police Cmdr. Joe Florip.

Florip said Gerard Wade and Rashaan Wade are believed to be related, but the nature of their relationship was unclear.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been found, police said.

Rashaad Wade is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him or has information about the shooting was asked to call 911 or the Waukegan Police Department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.