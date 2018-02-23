4 charged with panty raid at Wheaton Victoria’s Secret store

A Chicago couple and two juveniles are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise Wednesday from a Victoria’s Secret store in west suburban Wheaton.

Darius Irving, 27, Monique Sanders, 24, and the juveniles were each charged with felony counts of retail theft, according to Wheaton police.

Officers responded to the Victoria’s Secret at 151 East Loop Drive after three of the suspects left the store with more than $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise and took off in a waiting car, police said. The car was later pulled over and Irving, Sanders and the juveniles were taken into custody.

On Thursday morning, Irving and Sanders were both released on bond from the DuPage County Jail, police said. Information about their next scheduled court appearances wasn’t immediately known.

The juveniles were being held at the Kane County Youth Home, police said.