4 Chicago teens charged with burglarizing vehicles in Mount Prospect

Four Chicago teenage boys were charged Sunday with burglarizing multiple vehicles in southwest suburban Mount Prospect.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer spotted three boys dressed in all black clothing walking in the area of Main Street (Route 83) and Thayer Street, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

The officer tried to stop the boys and speak with them but they ran away, police said. Additional officers helped search the immediate area for the boys.

During the search, officers discovered vehicles in the 100 to 300 blocks of North Maple Street, the 100 to 200 blocks of North Emerson, and the 100 block of North Willie Street, had been broken into, police said. Officers also found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Skokie.

Officers found a fourth teenage boy sleeping in the stolen vehicle, police said. The other three boys were found and the items were recovered from the vehicle burglaries.

The four boys had stolen the vehicle in Skokie and drove to Mount Prospect to burglarize cars, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with one count of burglary to a motor vehicle and one count possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said. Two of the boys, 16 and 17, were charged with one count of burglary to a motor vehicle.

The fourth boy, 16, was charged with one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said. All four teens were charged as juveniles. Their names weren’t released because they’re minors.