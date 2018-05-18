4 Chicago ties to the royal wedding

Face masks of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all the rage outside Windsor Castle. | AP

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will be getting married on Saturday all the way in England, but don’t count Chicago out of the story. Here are four Chicago ties to the highly-anticipated royal event.

1. Markle is a Northwestern alum. Markle attended Northwestern University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Last year, when the couple’s engagement was announced, Kappa Kappa Gamma released Markle’s sophomore year portrait.

2. Chicago bishop Michael Curry will give a sermon at the wedding. Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church, became the first black presiding bishop of the predominantly white Episcopal Church, an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States that has been the spiritual home of many of the American founding fathers and U.S. presidents, in 2015.

3. British Airways flights between London and Chicago will be showing “Suits”. The airline plans to show episodes of “Suits,” a show in which Markle had an acting role, as in-flight entertainment for the day.

4. Markle was in Chicago last week, wearing a White Sox hat. Markle made her crosstown classic loyalties clear last week when she was spotted at O’Hare Airport wearing a White Sox hat. The actress was in Chicago for the weekend to complete her visa application, and may have been trying to blend it with locals.