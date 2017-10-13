4 Clemente High School students hospitalized after eating brownies

Four students at Roberto Clemente High School in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood were hospitalized Friday afternoon when they got sick after eating brownies.

Authorities were called to the school at 1147 N. Western Ave. at 12:05 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

Four students had become ill after eating brownies, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Three of them were taken to Norwegian American Hospital and the fourth was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

The students’ conditions were not immediately known, but the illness did not appear to be life-threatening, Merritt said.