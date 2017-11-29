4 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash near Soldier Field

Four people were critically injured in a crash late Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field.

Two vehicles collided shortly before midnight in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near McFetridge Drive, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while two other adults were taken to Stroger Hospital, Schroeder said. They were all listed in serious-to-critical condition, but additional information was not available.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide information on the crash.