4 dead, 9 wounded Sunday in Chicago gun violence: police

Officers look at some clothing that's strewn around a crime scene where a person was shot Sunday night in the 3100 block of West Madison Street | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Four men died, and nine people were wounded, Sunday in shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 11:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Madison Avenue when someone fired shots and struck him in the armpit area, Chicago Police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide information about the death.

At the scene of the shooting, police taped off an area in a courtyard of an apartment complex. The shooting took place two blocks away from where four people were wounded in two separate shootings only one night before, including a 12-year-old boy.

Hours earlier in the South Shore neighborhood, a man was fatally shot in his head and back, police said. About 9 p.m., the 32-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when someone came up and fired shots in the 2400 block of East 78th Street. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the morning, a 46-year-old man was killed in a Gresham neighborhood shooting. About 4:50 a.m., officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 8700 block of South Halsted, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said.

About an hour earlier, a man was found shot to death in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 3:30 a.m., officers found 26-year-old Victor Calderon suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Hoyne, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Calderon lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting. Area Central detectives were investigating the homicide.

The most recent nonfatal shooting in Chicago left a man with a gunshot wound in his cheek in Englewood. About 9:30 p.m., the 22-year-old heard shots when he was standing on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. He was hit in his right cheek and was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

On the West Side Austin neighborhood, a man was shot while exiting a vehicle. The 33-year-old was getting out of a vehicle about 4 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Washington when someone shot him in the right hip, according to police. He was treated and released from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Earlier, in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood, a man woke up to find he was shot in his buttocks. The 23-year-old man said he was at a party and later woke up with a gunshot wound sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Estes, according to police. He took himself to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The man was severely intoxicated and couldn’t provide further details about the shooting.

Six other people were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago.