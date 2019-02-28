4 dead, including 2 children, in possible murder-suicide in Joliet

Four people were found dead, including two children, Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest suburban Joliet.

About 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at a house in the 500 block of Whitley Avenue, according to a news release from Joliet police. They discovered the bodies of a male, a female and two young children on the second story.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

“It appears at this time to be a murder-suicide,” police said. “No one else is being sought in reference to the incident at this time.”

The Will County Coroner’s Office has not released information on the deaths.