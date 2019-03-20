4 food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Avondale: cops

Police are warning of a series of recent armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, two males approached a driver who showed up to deliver food, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspects then pulled out a weapon, announced a robbery and stole food and cash.

The robberies happened:

• at 7:08 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3700 block of West Eddy;

• at 7:49 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 2900 block of North Allen;

• about 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North Hamlin; and

• at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of North Allen.

The suspects are described as males, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 25, standing between 5-foot-4 and 6-foot-4 and weighing between 120 and 200 pounds, police said.

The suspects in the most recent robbery are both described as 5-foot-4, 120-pound males who are thought to be between 20 and 24 years old, police said. One of them is further described as having black hair and a dark brown complexion, while the other is said to have a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.