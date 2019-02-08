4 food delivery drivers robbed on SW Side: police

Chicago police are warning delivery drivers on the Southwest Side about four robberies reported in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood.

Two men have been ordering from local restaurants and robbing the delivery driver, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

One man was described as between 18 and 25 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, police said. The other was described as between 22 and 25 years old, 5-foot-5 and weighing 110 pounds.

The robberies occurred:

about 9:40 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of South Lavergne Avenue;

about 12:16 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 4500 block of South Lavergne Avenue;

about 10 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 4400 block of South Lavergne Avenue; and

about 12:16 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 4400 block of South Lavergne.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.