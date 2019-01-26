4 garages burglarized in Chatham

Police warned residents Saturday afternoon that four garages have been burglarized this month in Chatham on the South Side.

In each incident, the overhead service door was pried open, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 7800 block of South Michigan Avenue;

• between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue;

• between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Martin Luther King Drive; and

• about noon Jan. 18 in the 7800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

No description was available for the burglar or burglars, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.