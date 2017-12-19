4 home burglaries reported in Belmont Cragin

Police are warning Northwest Side residents of four recent burglaries in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Someone broke into residences and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During some of the incidents, the burglar entered homes while victims were asleep.

The burglaries happened:

• at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 5100 block of West Wolfram;

• at 11:42 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West Parker;

• between 12 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 5100 block of West Nelson; and

• between 5:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 2900 block of North Kilbourn.

The suspect was described as about 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, and was seen taking off after one burglary in a black SUV, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.