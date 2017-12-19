Police are warning Northwest Side residents of four recent burglaries in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Someone broke into residences and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. During some of the incidents, the burglar entered homes while victims were asleep.
The burglaries happened:
• at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 5100 block of West Wolfram;
• at 11:42 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West Parker;
• between 12 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 5100 block of West Nelson; and
• between 5:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 2900 block of North Kilbourn.
The suspect was described as about 5-foot-6 with a skinny build, and was seen taking off after one burglary in a black SUV, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.