4 home burglaries reported in West Englewood

Four home burglaries have been reported in the last month in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The most recent robbery happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 6800 block of South Honore, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Some forced their way through a bedroom window and stole jewelry and high-end fashion accessories.

Another robbery happened between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 6400 block of South Seeley, police said. Someone broke into a front window and stole electronics, clothing and jewelry.

On Nov. 26, two homes were broken into in the 6700 block of South Wood. About 9:45 a.m., someone broke into one home through a back door and fled with a television, police said. Between 7:40 a.m. and 10 a.m., someone broke into a side window of another home and moved electronics equipment, but did not take any property.

The suspects are described as black men between 18 and 28 years old, 150 to 170 pounds with black dreadlocks and medium complexions, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.