4 homes burglarized in Montclare

Police are warning residents of a string of burglaries over the past month in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In four incidents a burglar, or a group of burglars, broke into homes through a back door or window and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries occurred:

At 6:03 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 3000 block of North Nashville Avenue;

At 4:14 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 3100 block of North Nashville Avenue;

At 5:12 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 3000 block of North Normandy Avenue;

Between about 7:30 a.m. and about 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 3000 block of North Normandy Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.