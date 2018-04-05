Authorities: Man dead, 3 hurt in Austin fire

One man has died and three other people were injured in a fire Thursday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Race, according to Fire Media Affairs and Chicago Police. It was put out by 10:23 a.m.

Fire officials said two elderly men were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with burns and smoke inhalation in “extremely critical” condition. One of them was later pronounced dead.

A female was also taken to West Suburban in fair-to-serious condition, while another male was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said.

Police said the man who died was 86 years old and that the other people taken to West Suburban were a 61-year-old woman, who was in critical condition, and an 88-year-old woman, whose condition was stabilized.

Police also said the man in his 60s at Loyola was stabilized and that a 24-year-old woman refused medical treatment.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.