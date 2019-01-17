4 in custody after leading cops on I-290 chase in stolen car

Four people are in custody Thursday after leading police on a chase along the Eisenhower Expressway from the East Garfield Park neighborhood to west suburban Westchester.

Someone flagged down officers about 9:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams to report seeing a group of armed men in a car, according to Chicago police. The witness also told investigators the men may have been involved in an armed robbery.

When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which was reported stolen, the suspects drove off and onto I-290, police said. The car was eventually stopped near Mannheim Road and I-290 near Westchester.

Four men were arrested and questioned by detectives, police said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi referred to them as “possible carjacking suspects.”

A media briefing about the case is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.