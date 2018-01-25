4 in custody after shots fired at police, crash in Gresham

Four people were in custody Thursday afternoon after shots were fired at officers in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Sangamon, Chicago Police said. No injuries were reported.

Police could not immediately say if officers returned fire.

The shots fired and the people taken into custody were also related to a crash involving two vehicles near 80th and Green streets, police said.

The four taken into custody were described as persons of interest, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.