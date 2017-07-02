4 injured in Near North Side apartment fire

Four men were injured in a fire in a Near North Side apartment building Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded about 5:30 a.m. to a blaze in the two-story building in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.

Two men were critically injured in the fire, one of whom was taken to Stroger Hospital, while the other was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Velez said.

Two other men were also taken to Northwestern Memorial, where their conditions were stabilized, he said.

The fire was contained to one apartment and extinguished within 15 minutes, Velez said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.