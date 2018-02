4 injured in Orland Park crash

Four people were injured in a crash Saturday night in southwest suburban Orland Park.

About 10:45 p.m.. a Subaru Impreza was traveling north on Will Cook Road when it went through a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of a Honda CR-V that was traveling west on West 14rd Street, according to Orland Park police.

Two people from the Impreza and two others from the CR-V were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening, police said.