4 injured — including 2 officers — in Palos Hills fire

Four people were injured, including two police officers, in a house fire early Tuesday in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Palos Hills police were called to the 8800 block of 101st Street to assist the city’s fire department in rescuing the residents of a house that had caught fire, Palos Hills police said.

Officers helped remove a total of five people from the burning building, police said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, and one of them is in critical but stable condition after being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The other resident and two officers were treated for smoke inhalation, police said. The officers have already been released from the hospital while the resident is expected to be released Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.