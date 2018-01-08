4 injured, including 3 firefighters, in Austin house fire

Fire crews battle a fire Monday afternoon in the 4800 block of West Van Buren. | Chicago Fire Media

Four people, including three firefighters, were injured in a fire Monday afternoon at a home in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 12:20 p.m., officials reported the still-and-box fire at the home in the 4800 block of West Van Buren, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media.

Three firefighters were injured battling the blaze, Fire Media Affairs said. One was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor burns, and the others were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

One person was taken to Loretto Hospital, Fire Media Affairs said. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

Three other people were being evaluated at the scene, Fire Media Affairs said.

As of 12:39 p.m., fire crews were still fighting the fire, Fire Media Affairs said.