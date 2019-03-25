4 killed, 10 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Chicago Police investigate the scene where an off-duty officer was fatally shot near Huron and Clark. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 14 people were shot, four of them fatally, across Chicago this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a young, off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in an apparently random shooting in River North.

The officer was shot as he sat in his car with three friends after a night out, Chicago police said. At least three males approached them about 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Clark and opened fire.

Officer John P. Rivera, 23, was struck in the chest, arm and mouth, and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said. Another 23-year-old in the car was hit in the chest and arms, and underwent surgery. Two men have been charged with murder for the shooting.



The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting happened early Monday when a mother was killed in a shooting that left her husband and their 1-year-old son wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The family was in a parked vehicle at 12:41 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Laflin Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, police said. The 33-year-old woman was shot the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The baby was hit in the knee and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized. The 34-year-old father was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Sunday saw two people shot to death, including a man who was gunned down in East Garield Park on the West Side.



About 1:20 p.m., 27-year-old Brandon Frazier was in his vehicle in the 2600 block of West Garfield Square when someone fired shots at him from another vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest and face.

The first fatal shooting of the day happened hours earlier in Logan Square.

About 2:02 a.m., officers discovered a 26-year-old man in the 3400 block of West Diversey Avenue with injuries to the chest, chin and arm, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened Sunday night when a 26-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. He was walking in the 5900 block of South Whipple Street about 10:30 p.m. when a male approached him and fired shots, according to police. He was shot in the right hand and foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Six other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between late Friday night and early Monday. Last weekend, three people were killed and 20 were wounded in city shootings.

