4 killed, 6 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least ten people were shot, four of them fatally, Saturday across Chicago.

A 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive in Garfield Park on the Northwest side with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was discovered about 12:39 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On the Far South Side, a 30-year-old man was killed in a Morgan Park drive-by.

About 5:52 p.m., he was in a vehicle with three other people in the 11400 block of South Church Street when someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said. He was hit in the upper body and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center.

Earlier, a 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man died in an apparent murder-suicide in Belmont Cragin.

Officers found the pair in the bedroom of their home in the 2200 block of North Austin Avenue about 1:37 p.m., police said. The woman was shot in the torso, and the man in the mouth. They died from their injuries.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were injured in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

The two 21-year-olds were in the 300 block of West 104th Place about 5:06 p.m. when someone fired at them from a dark-colored SUV, police said.

One man was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition with chest injuries, police said. The other man had a graze wound to his head and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Two people were shot in separate incidents in the Garfield Park area.

One man, 31, was struck in the arm during an argument in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street about 4:37 a.m., police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A few blocks away, a 30-year-old man was critically injured after being shot multiple times.

About 4:33 p.m., he was standing in an alley in the 3800 block of West Huron Street when someone opened fire, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Saturday’s earliest shooting took place about 3:29 a.m. in Hermosa.

Two men were on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Keystone Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

A 32-year-old was shot in the arm while the other man, 23, was grazed in the hand, police said. Both were treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday in Chicago.

