4 men facing charges after drug stash found at Fox River Grove home

Four men are facing felony charges after SWAT officers uncovered a drug stash during a raid Wednesday morning at a home in northwest suburban Fox River Grove.

SWAT officers served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Opatrny Drive after receiving complaints from high school resource officers about drug activity, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Detectives seized 641 grams of marijuana, 354 Xanax pills, 51 ecstasy pills, 6 hydrocodone pills, 3 valium pills and a gram of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said. The street value of the seized drugs was estimated at roughly $17,470.

The search also uncovered digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and $2,323 in cash.

Kosma M. Harasimowicz and Austin J. Strong, both 21, of Fox River Grove, were taken into custody following the raid, the sheriff’s office said.

Harasimowicz was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance/school, unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harasimowicz’s bond was set at $100,000, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Nov. 16.

Strong was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the McHenry County Jail on $15,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

In addition, arrest warrants were issued for 21-year-old Javier G. Nunez-Garcia and 20-year-old David J. Fidowicz, charging each man with felony and misdemeanor drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.