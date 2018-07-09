4 men killed, 25 wounded in weekend gun violence

A shell casing lies on the road at the scene were a man was shot Sunday night in the 200 block of East 61st Street in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Four men were killed and at least 25 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago between 7 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Haddon when someone wearing all black clothing fired shots from an alley, according to Chicago Police.

Marquell Hicks, 23, suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The other man, 19, was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the morning, a 32-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.<

About 3:30 a.m., the men were driving in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a vehicle that was following them pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The 32-year-old was shot in his neck and back of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. The 33-year-old was shot in his arm, and was in good condition at the same hospital, according to authorities.

A 22-year-old was shot and killed about 12:35 a.m. in the South Side Roseland neighborhood.

Daniel Carter, 22, was arguing with someone he knew in the 11000 block of South State Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to authorities.

Carter was struck in his neck, chest and leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died about 8 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Titus Daily, 40, was shot dead after several people approached him and shot him in the 9300 block of South Luella, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 2:50 a.m. Monday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found the 20-year-old with gunshot wounds to the face and groin about 2:50 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Avenue O, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old was walking when a black minivan drove by and someone inside fired shots at 2:36 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 39th Place, according to police. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital where his condition stabilized.

A third man was wounded Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was driving southbound when he heard shots and felt pain at 12:02 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Laramie. He was shot in the right shoulder and suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to West Suburban hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

On Sunday, 13 men were wounded in shootings across Chicago during a 24-hour period, including a 63-year-old man, a man who was sitting in a wheelchair, and a man shot during an attempted carjacking.

A 55-year-old man was shot as he drove off from an attempted carjacking near the border of the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the man was stopped at a red light in the 8700 block of South King Drive when two people walked up to him and demanded his vehicle, according to police.

As the man sped off, the people opened fire and struck him in the leg, police said. He drove himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

The 63-year-old was shot in an abandoned house in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was inside the house about 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place when someone pulled out a gun and shot him in his leg and groin area, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Two hours earlier, a man in a wheelchair was shot and wounded in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:35 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in his wheelchair in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone stepped out of a black SUV and opened fire, police said.

He was struck in his neck and twice in his arm, police said. He was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Saturday, seven men were wounded in shootings across the South and West sides.

One man was shot while he was driving on the South Side, causing him to crash into a median. Another man was shot nine times in his torso as he stood outside in North Lawndale.

A 62-year-old man was wounded in a shooting about 4:30 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man was barbecuing in front of a house in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when someone he didn’t know walked up and opened fire, striking him in the right knee, according to police.

He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The person who fired the shot ran off westbound toward California Avenue.

Before dawn, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., officers found the 41-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a median in the 200 block of West 95th Street, according to police. He had been shot in his head, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The first shooting Saturday wounded two men in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. About 1:30 a.m., the men, both 36, were standing outside in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue when two people approached them and fired multiple shots, police said.

One man was shot nine times in his torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other man was shot three times in his leg, and was in serious condition at the same hospital.

On Friday evening, one man was wounded by gun violence.

A 23-year-old was shot about 6:20 p.m. in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The man walked into a store in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove and asked a person for a lighter, according to police.

The pair started arguing and eventually went outside, where the man was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. The shooter was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with white strips on the sleeves, dark jeans and white gym shoes. He fled north on Cottage on a yellow 10-speed bike, police said.

Last weekend, 39 people were wounded and 4 were killed in city gun violence.