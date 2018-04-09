4 men wounded in shootings Sunday across Chicago

Four men were wounded Sunday in shootings throughout Chicago.

The most recent reported shooting happened in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 11:05 p.m., a 24-year-old man was in the 5600 block of South Campbell Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the morning in the same neighborhood, a 72-year-old man was shot as he sat in his car.

About 5:30 a.m., someone walked up and started shooting at the man in the 3000 block of West 52nd Street, police said. The man was shot in his shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Minutes earlier on the North Side, a 25-year-old man was shot in Uptown. The man was shot in his buttocks about 5:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said. He said he heard shots and then felt pain.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier on the West Side, a shooting at a party in Humboldt Park left one man wounded.

The 18-year-old was at the party about 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. While the man was trying to flee, he was shot in the foot.

He went to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.