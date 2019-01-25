4 NW Side businesses report armed robberies: police

Police are warning Northwest Side business owners about a recent string of commercial robberies by armed males in the Jefferson Park, Portage Park and Schorsch Village neighborhoods.

In the past month, a robber or group of robbers wielding a handgun or knife has been stealing money and property from commercial buildings, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

About 10:45 a.m. Dec. 26th, a white man between 25 and 35 years old robbed a business in the 5900 block of West Montrose, police said. He was between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 and weighted between 240 and 260 pounds. His outfit that morning was a blue jacket with vertical gray stripes and a “Puma” insignia on the left chest, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

About 11:15 p.m. Jan. 2, four black males — all 6 feet tall and clad in black clothing, black masks and black gloves — robbed a store in the 6100 block of West Addison, police said.

About 1 a.m. Jan. 18, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white male robbed a business in the 4400 block of North Central, police said.

About 10:54 p.m. Jan. 22, a black man between the ages of 30 and 45 robbed a store in the 6500 block of West Belmont, police said. He was between 6 feet and 6-foot-3 and weighed between 180 and 220 pounds. His outfit was a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.