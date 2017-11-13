4 overnight carjackings reported on city’s West, Northwest sides

Four armed carjackings were reported within a four-hour period Monday morning on the city’s West and Northwest Sides.

The first carjacking happened about 2:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Wellington in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. A 39-year-old man, 51-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were all sitting in a black 2017 Toyota Camry when three armed males approached and ordered them out of the vehicle. The suspects took their personal belongings and then drove off heading south on Rockwell in the Camry, police said.

About 15 minutes later, three male suspects approached another male and a female in the 2900 block of North Elston in Avondale and took their four-door Toyota at gunpoint, police said.

Three male suspects approached another male about 10 minutes later in the 400 block of North Aberdeen in West Town and stole his black sedan at gunpoint, police said.

The most recent carjacking happened about 4:35 a.m. when three male suspects approached another male in the 1900 block of West Augusta in the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood and took his Dodge Charger at gunpoint, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the carjackings, police said. It was unknown whether the incidents were related.

Area Central and Area North detectives are investigating the carjackings.