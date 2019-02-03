4 people shot outside Reynold’s Lounge in drive-by attack

Chicago police investigate a shooting outside Reynold's Lounge that left at least four people wounded. | Kathy Chaney/Sun-Times

At least four people were wounded — three critically — when a drive-by shooter unleashed a hail of gunfire at a crowd outside Reynold’s Lounge Sunday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 2:01 a.m., at least one person inside a silver Ford began firing at a mass of people gathered in front of the bar at 938 E. 75th St., according to Chicago police. The throng had spilled out there after a fight started inside the bar.

Three men were struck and in critical condition, police said.

One of them, 39, was shot in the back and chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 36-year-old was also taken there with gunshot wounds in his neck and chest. The third man, 36, was hit in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the arm and declined medical treatment, police said.

Police said it is unknown whether the four people were the actual targets or whether if they were part of the fight inside.

No one is in custody.