4 wounded, 1 critically, in drive-by shooting outside Humboldt Park party

Four people were shot early Sunday in the 3200 west block of Division. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men and two women were wounded early Sunday in drive-by shooting at a party in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

A 19-year-old woman was walking into the building through the front door about 1 a.m. when a car drove by and opened fire in the 3200 block of West Division, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was struck in the neck, police said. Paramedics took her to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Three other people who were standing inside near the entrance were also hit by gunfire, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the forearm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, according to police. A 24-year-old man was also taken to Norwegian American for treatment to a gunshot wound to the lower back. His condition stabilized.

Another man, 21, was shot in the hand, police said. His condition was unknown and police didn’t know where he was receiving treatment.

It wasn’t known if any of the four people knew each other, police said.

Richard Karwowski said he’s been living in the neighborhood almost 20 years. He woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday.

“I’m sleeping, and I hear six to eight shots,” Karwowski said. “I see people laying down across the street and people calling [inside for help].”

Karwowski said shootings in the neighborhood are “frequent.”

“There was a shooting that I reported here approximately six months ago,” he said. “It was the same thing. Somebody brought a gun and had a shootout right here.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in July that a 22-year-old man was shot two blocks away from the scene of Sunday’s quadruple-shooting.