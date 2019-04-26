4 police officers injured in Park Manor crash

Four police officers were injured in a crash Thursday while trying to stop a vehicle in Park Manor on the South Side.

They were following the vehicle in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue around 11:57 p.m., Chicago police said. Their squad car slid on wet pavement and hit a wall.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The vehicle they were attempting to stop kept driving and hit a parked vehicle in the 6600 block of South King Drive.

A suspect was taken into custody after an investigation found them and the vehicle in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Morgan Park, police said.

Charges are pending and no further information was immediately available.

