4 robberies reported on Near West Side

Police are warning Near West Side residents about four robberies reported in the West Town and Fulton River District neighborhoods in the last week.

The robbery suspects got out a vehicle, approached the victims and then demanded and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In two of the robberies, the victim’s car was also taken.

The robberies happened:

about 12:10 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard;

about 6 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1100 block of West Kinzie;

about 6:15 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue; and

at 8:41 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1800 block of West Fulton.

The suspects were described as two to four black males between 16 and 33 years old, police said. They wore dark, hooded sweatshirts and skull caps.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.