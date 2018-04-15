4 seriously injured in Lake Shore Drive crash in Gold Coast

Four people were seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The crash happened at 12:29 p.m. in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Two people were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, while two others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Fire Media Affairs said. They were all listed in serious to critical condition.

One person refused medical treatment, Fire Media Affairs said.

No further information was immediately made available.