4 shot, 1 fatally, in West Pullman

Police investigate a shooting that left one person dead and three people wounded Monday night in the 12300 block of South Yale | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and three others were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two teens and two adults were walking outside when someone fired shots from an alley or gangway about 10:50 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Yale, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and thigh. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh and was stabilized at the same hospital, police said.