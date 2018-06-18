4 shot, 2 fatally, in University Village shooting

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday morning in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened about 4:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police.

One male was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A female was pronounced dead after she was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The fourth victim, a male, was shot in his arm and also taken to Stroger. Their conditions and ages were not released.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.